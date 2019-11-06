LGBTQ Law Students Slam Gibson Dunn Arbitration Policy

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:08 PM EST) -- A coalition of law school student groups published a letter Wednesday calling out Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP for the firm’s use of mandatory arbitration, saying the policy has a disparate impact on LGBTQ employees. LGBTQ student groups at more than a dozen law schools, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford, Michigan, Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania, co-authored the letter with a young lawyers’ network called the People’s Parity Project. The letter singled out Gibson Dunn for requiring new hires to sign agreements to arbitrate any employment-related disputes, calling the practice “unfair” and “highly secretive.” “Forced arbitration agreements bar LGBTQ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS