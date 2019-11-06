Rhode Island Flavored Vape Ban Will Stay In Effect For Now

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:24 PM EST) -- Rhode Island's temporary ban on flavored nicotine vapes will continue after a state superior court judge ruled that the e-cigarette vendors hadn't persuasively shown the ban violated the law, although he acknowledged it was likely to hurt their businesses. In a rebuke to the vaping interests that brought the action, Justice Brian P. Stern on Tuesday found that Gov. Gina Raimondo had not exceeded her constitutional authority and that the state's Department of Health had largely followed legal administrative procedures in implementing the ban. But the court's decision was also clear-eyed about the economic toll the prohibition could take on vape...

