Giuliani Taps Pierce Bainbridge, Ex-Cohen Atty To 'Assist' Him

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:49 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has hired a pair of Pierce Bainbridge partners and a lawyer who previously represented ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen as questions swirl around the role Giuliani played in White House interactions with Ukraine at the center of the impeachment inquiry. ​Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, said Wednesday that he had hired Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal of Pierce Bainbridge and Robert Costello of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron as counsel. (AP) Giuliani said on Wednesday in a message posted on his Twitter account that he had tapped Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal of Pierce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS