Chinese Insurance Giant Warns Over Regulatory Burdens

Law360, London (November 7, 2019, 11:50 AM GMT) -- The insurance technology sector is saturated with overvalued small companies destined for failure, the investment chief of China’s biggest insurer warned, as many start-ups struggle with regulatory barriers to entry. Donald Lacey, managing director for Ping An’s financial technology investment arm, said on Wednesday said that so-called insurtech startups have to become more than “three guys in a garage” before they can be considered credible targets for acquisition. Global investment in fintech deals fell to $37.9 billion in the first half of 2019 compared with $57.9 billion in the same period last year, according to a report in August by KPMG. The U.K....

