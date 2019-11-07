Data Breach Blame Lies At Morrisons' Door, Employees Say

Law360, London (November 7, 2019, 4:03 PM GMT) -- Morrisons employees whose payroll data was stolen and made public by a rogue colleague told the U.K.'s highest court on Thursday that the grocery chain should not escape liability for the breach, arguing that the retailer had trusted the worker with the information. A barrister for the supermarket workers has urged the Supreme Court to uphold a decision that there had been an “unbroken thread” in the events that led to the data breach. (AP) Jonathan Barnes, a barrister representing more than 5,500 employees in their damages claim against the supermarket chain, urged the Supreme Court to uphold a decision by...

