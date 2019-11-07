Exec Felt Uneasy About $1M Fees, Jury Told In Bribery Trial

Law360, London (November 7, 2019, 5:34 PM GMT) -- A former engineering company executive accused of plotting to pay more than $1 million in bribes to a South Korean public official was uncomfortable about the arrangement but didn't think it was illegal, a London jury heard on Thursday. British engineering company Güralp Systems Ltd.’s former head of sales, Natalie Pearce, told the company’s then-chief executive Christopher Potts in 2015 that she thought her bosses knew about the deal and told her it was OK, her lawyer told the Southwark Crown Court jury while cross-examining Potts. Potts, who was parachuted in as executive chairman by the company’s owners, was giving evidence as...

