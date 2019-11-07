Co-op Bank Losses Deepen With £60M Misselling Hit

Law360, London (November 7, 2019, 2:22 PM GMT) -- The Co-operative Bank posted losses of £118 million ($151 million) in third-quarter results on Thursday as it revealed it has set aside an additional £60 million to pay back consumers who were improperly sold payment protection insurance. The hit to profits was greater than in the same quarter last year, up by 36% from the £87 million losses the Co-op reported in the three months to September 2018, as the bank deals with a larger-than-expected number of claims for compensation from victims of the PPI scandal. Complaints about the insurance product surged as the Financial Conduct Authority’s deadline for filing requests for compensation grew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS