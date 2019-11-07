EU, OECD Int’l Tax Reforms Will Simplify System, Officials Say

Law360, Brussels (November 7, 2019, 2:03 PM EST) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's proposals to reform the international tax system and the proposed European Union common consolidated corporate tax base will ultimately lower businesses' compliance burden, officials from the agencies said at a Thursday conference in Brussels. The OECD's proposals seek to prevent multinationals from playing different countries' tax systems against one another. (AP) Under the CCCTB proposals, multinational companies operating across the EU would deal with one tax authority only, with obvious benefits for the company, said Bernardus Zuijdendorp, head of tax at the European Commission, at a conference hosted by the European Banking Federation....

