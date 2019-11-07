Del. Legislature Gives Green Light To Post-Strine-Era Court

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- Delaware's Senate smoothly rearranged chairs on the state's highest courts Thursday, approving Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. as retired Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr.'s successor and confirming Vice Chancellor Tamika Montgomery-Reeves for Justice Seitz's briefly vacant seat on the five-member body. The unanimous confirmations came one week after Justice Strine's official departure from the court, with Delaware's nominating process customized after the retirement announcement to assure that, if the new chief came from the current high court, Gov. John Carney could recommend a new justice simultaneously, immediately returning the court to full strength. Justice Seitz, appointed to the Supreme Court...

