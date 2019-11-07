Convicted Illegal Lender Fights To Stay In Asset Seizure Suit

Law360, London (November 7, 2019, 4:58 PM GMT) -- A man convicted for running a £2 million illegal lending scheme urged a London appellate court on Thursday to let him remain part of civil proceedings brought by liquidators trying to take control of his former loan book. Dharam Prakash Gopee, who is representing himself, contended that he has been cut off from justice in the High Court dispute over the value of loans held by his former business, which is now in liquidation. He maintains that the loan book was subsequently assigned to two other companies he controlled and then later reassigned to him personally. Gopee also argued that a restraining order...

