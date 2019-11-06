Juul Pulls Mint Flavor From Market

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:50 PM EST) -- Juul Labs Inc. said Thursday it was stopping sales of its mint-flavored nicotine pods in light of the flavor’s popularity with underage vapers. Juul said that it would immediately stop accepting retail orders for its mint pods and would stop selling the flavor online. The move followed the release of studies earlier this week on youth vaping that found the majority of teen e-cigarette users consumed flavors, with fruit, menthol or mint, and candy the most commonly reported varieties. “These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S. and earn the trust of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS