Oregon Hemp Cos. Fined $825K For 'Reckless' Safety Lapses

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- Operators of an Oregon hemp processing facility have been fined $825,000 for housing workers in a condemned warehouse that locked from the outside and risked collapsing on the two dozen people who worked, slept and ate there, according to state regulators. The 23,000-square-foot facility where an estimated 25 workers trimmed and packaged hemp for resale had been deemed unsafe by fire marshals, who tipped off the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration to the "open and obvious" structural defects that could have killed the live-in employees, Oregon OSHA said Tuesday. "Our rules are clear about providing people with a safe and...

