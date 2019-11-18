15 Minutes With Hormel Foods' General Counsel

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 1:19 PM EST) -- Lori Marco said she accidentally "found her calling" as a lawyer. After receiving a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry, then working as an environmental consultant, she returned to the University of Minnesota with plans to pursue a joint degree in conservation and law. Lori Marco Currently: Senior vice president of external affairs and general counsel, Hormel Foods Corp. Previously: Associate, Briggs and Morgan Law school: University of Minnesota Law School Once classes started, Marco said she was "baffled by law school," adding, "I had no idea what was going on in constitutional law." But she toughed it out, earning the highest grade in...

