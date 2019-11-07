Milbank Starts Year-End Bonus Season With Same Ol' Range

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- The BigLaw cash register rang on Thursday, with Milbank LLP kicking off associate bonus season. While the glad tidings for newbie lawyers came early this year, the Milbank figures mirror last year's BigLaw associate bonus scale, which was itself a repeat of the previous year's payouts. Chairman Scott A. Edelman said in a letter that Milbank associates were informed that bonuses for those in good standing would start at $15,000 for "class of 2019" lawyers and top out at $100,000 for eighth- and ninth-year associates. "On behalf of the firm, I sincerely thank you for your many efforts during what has...

