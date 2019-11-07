Biz Property Access Rule On Horizon, NLRB Members Say

Law360, New Orleans (November 7, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board is prepping a proposed regulation intended to clarify employers' ability to regulate access to their private property, board members said at an American Bar Association event Thursday. During a moderated panel discussion at the ABA's annual labor and employment conference in New Orleans in which the NLRB's four members discussed recent board initiatives and high-profile decisions, Member Bill Emanuel offered a general overview of a forthcoming proposal to address the issue of employer property access. Emanuel said the as-yet unveiled notice of proposed rulemaking rule will "clearly define the right of an employer to prohibit certain activities on its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS