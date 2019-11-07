This Phase Of Scrutiny Was Expected, Libra Co-Creator Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- The chief economist and co-creator of the Libra digital currency said Wednesday the current phase of regulatory scrutiny bearing down on the Facebook-led project had been planned for, suggesting the hurdles it faces can be overcome. According to Christian Catalini, co-creator and head economist for the Libra project, Facebook decided to announce the intentions and contours of the Libra project before the digital currency had been developed or offered to the public in order for regulators and stakeholders to examine the details and provide feedback. "This is a phase that we were planning for," Catalini said. "Instead of doing what is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS