Insurers, Shipper Settle Suit Over Payout For Damaged Cars

Law360, London (November 8, 2019, 6:19 PM GMT) -- A group of 19 companies including five insurers have dropped a damages claim they brought against a Norwegian ship owner over the tipping and subsequent grounding of a vessel that had been hauling Jaguar Land Rover automobiles and other goods. The claim, filed by Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. and 18 other companies against Höegh Autoliners Shipping Pte Ltd., has been discontinued after the sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a consent order filed with the High Court in London. Judge Richard Jacobs signed off on the discontinuation on Wednesday, saying that there will be no order for costs. The 19...

