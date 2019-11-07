PTAB Panel To Probe Rules For Rejecting Patent Amendments

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- The panel that sets precedent for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Thursday it would review a case in which the board rejected a patent owner's bid to amend claims in an inter partes review for different reasons from the ones advanced by the petitioner. This is the fourth case that the Precedential Opinion Panel, or POP, has decided to take since it was created last year. In this case, the German company DynaEnergetics GmbH & Co. KG had sought to amend claims in a review of its patent covering fracking technology, which had been challenged by a rival, Hunting...

