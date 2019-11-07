7th Circ. Calls Appeal Bid In Mars Bias Suit A 'Monstrosity'

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a former Mars warehouse worker's discrimination suit, saying her appeal was a "shameful waste of judicial resources" and demanding her attorney explain why he shouldn't be sanctioned. The three-judge panel said in its opinion that Edith McCurry's appeal in her suit against candy manufacturer Mars Inc. and Kenco Logistics Services, which managed the warehouse where she worked, was "utterly frivolous," and that her "monstrosity of an appellate brief" was "incoherent." The court found that Jordan T. Hoffman, McCurry's attorney, violated two of the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure when he signed onto the brief,...

