Judging A Book: Donald Reviews 'Usual Cruelty'

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:02 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Bernice Donald "Usual Cruelty: The Complicity of Lawyers in the Criminal Injustice System," a provocative new book by Alec Karakatsanis, shines a searing light on the anachronism that is the American criminal justice system. He exposes the fractures, pitfalls and minefields of a system where every actor is potentially complicit in the “injustice” outcome. He convincingly acknowledges the outsize role that poverty and structural racism play in the evolution, interpretation and application of laws. Karakatsanis portrays the justice system as a mythical beast fed by the constant...

