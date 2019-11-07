Convicted Ex-Willkie Atty In 'Varsity Blues' Scam Suspended

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:03 PM EST) -- Former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP co-chair Gordon R. Caplan's legal license was temporarily suspended Thursday by a New York state appellate court after he pled guilty to charges related to the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. Because his felony conviction for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud is considered a "serious crime" under state judiciary law, Caplan's license should be suspended on an interim basis, at least until 90 days after his October sentencing or his release from prison have passed, according to the First Judicial Department's ruling. Caplan on Oct. 3 was sentenced in the...

