DLA Piper Slapped With 3rd EEOC Charge Alleging Sex Bias

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- Another woman has filed a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing DLA Piper of gender discrimination, marking the third public complaint against the BigLaw powerhouse and ousted practice group co-head Louis Lehot in a little over a month. Andrea Ivan, who was an administrative assistant with the firm, claimed in a letter to the EEOC that then-Silicon Valley group co-managing partner Lehot orchestrated her firing because she "was too old or not attractive enough for his tastes." She accuses the firm of age and sex discrimination and retaliation. "Unquestionably, Lehot terrorized countless female employees in the Silicon Valley...

