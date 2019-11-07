DC Circ. Denies Bid To Speed Trump Biz Records Subpoena

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- The House oversight committee must hold off enforcing a subpoena for President Donald Trump's business records that was recently affirmed by the D.C. Circuit, the court said Thursday. The D.C. Circuit said a House committee's subpoena for President Donald Trump's business records cannot be enforced until the court rules on a motion for a full review. (AP) The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee must wait to enforce the subpoena to accounting firm Mazars USA LLP until after Trump's motion for a full review by the appellate court is considered, the D.C. Circuit said in denying the committee's request to issue its...

