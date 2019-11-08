Up Next At High Court: DACA Shutdown, Border Killings

Law360, Washington (November 8, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the Trump administration's decision to wind down the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for childhood immigrants and whether the parents of a slain Mexican teenager can sue the border agent who killed him, in what's expected to be a dramatic week of oral arguments to close out the November session. The justices will hear four oral arguments the week after Veterans Day, the most newsworthy of course being the government's attempt to repeal legal protections that President Barack Obama extended through the DACA program to immigrants in the country illegally who were brought...

