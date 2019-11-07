Giuliani's New Lawyer Will 'Clear Some Debris'

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- Rudy Giuliani's new lawyer says he'll help "clear some … debris" so his client can focus on offering legal representation to President Donald Trump as the impeachment inquiry wears on. In an interview with Law360, Robert Costello of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP said that Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, had reached "a limit" and thought to himself, "I've got to clear some of this debris out of my way so that I can concentrate on doing what I'm supposed to be doing: representing the president of the United States." Costello called allegations that Giuliani had meddled in U.S. foreign policy "political...

