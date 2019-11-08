Insurer Ends $6M Suit Against Buckley Over Founder's Exit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 2:53 PM EST) -- D.C. financial services firm Buckley LLP and an insurance company that revealed that founder Andy Sandler’s abrupt exit was triggered by an internal misconduct investigation have agreed to end a federal suit over a $6 million insurance claim. In a brief notice in a North Carolina court, Oxford Insurance Co. said Thursday it was withdrawing its complaint. “The parties have conferred and Buckley LLP consents to this dismissal,” the notice states. The withdrawal marks a swift end to a suit that revealed Buckley leaders hired a Latham & Watkins LLP investigator in late 2017 to look into unspecified allegations against Sandler....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS