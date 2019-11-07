City Says It Wants A Role In Philly Refinery Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- The city of Philadelphia filed a limited objection Thursday in Delaware court to the proposed bidding procedures of bankrupt refinery operator Philadelphia Energy Solutions, saying the size and nature of the facility to be sold requires input from the local government. In its objection, the city said the 1,400-acre refinery property in south Philadelphia is ripe for purchase by any number of industrial operators, but that any change in use would require action by the city government and could implicate local, state and federal environmental regulations. Due to the potential effects on the city economy, Philadelphia is asking to be notified...

