Enviro Group Threatens To Sue NC City Over PFAS Pollution

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:46 PM EST) -- An environmental group threatened to sue a North Carolina city Thursday, arguing that two of its wastewater treatment plants discharge harmful chemicals into a river potentially contaminating nearby drinking water in violation of the Clean Water Act. The environmental group Haw River Assembly said the city of Burlington’s plants process huge amounts of waste from industrial facilities nearby, which it treats and discharges into the Haw River. It said the waste contains harmful PFAS, or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which is in violation of the facilities' National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits. In addition, the group said the plants also produce...

