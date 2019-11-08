Rosen To Helm Manipulation Suit Against Litigation Funder

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal court appointed The Rosen Law Firm PA as lead counsel in a proposed class action alleging litigation finance firm Burford Capital Ltd. has been manipulating its metrics to mislead investors and obscure serious financial problems. The firm, which specializes in investor suits, is the only firm currently representing the Burford investors and was made lead counsel on Thursday. Rosen declined to comment and counsel for Burford did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Investor Stephen Merz first hit the U.K.-based firm with his stock-drop suit seeking unspecified damages in August. The suit comes on the...

