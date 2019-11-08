IRS Has Started Cryptocurrency Criminal Probes, Official Says

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service has initiated investigations into tax evasion and other crimes tied to cryptocurrency following a weeklong event that involved data sharing among the U.S. and four other countries, an agency official said Friday. Chris Hueston, an IRS special agent, said the agency had initiated criminal investigations involving cryptocurrency following a meeting with revenue officials from the U.K., Canada, Australia and the Netherlands that began Monday. The five countries formed a partnership known as the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement, or J5, in 2018. Through the J5, the IRS has generated dozens of leads and as a result of...

