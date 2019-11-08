Top Standard Chartered Execs Take Pension Cuts After Revolt

Law360, London (November 8, 2019, 4:31 PM GMT) -- Standard Chartered PLC said Friday it has slashed the value of retirement packages for its top two executives after almost 40% of shareholders revolted against the size of the pensions compared with those the bank offers its wider workforce. London-based Standard Chartered said it will halve Chief Executive Bill Winters’ pension allowance from £474,000 ($607,000) to £237,000 on Jan. 1. Andy Halford, chief financial officer, will also take a 50% hit to his £294,000 allowance, cutting it to £147,000. The lender, which focuses on emerging markets, said the adjustments bring the executives’ pensions down to 10% of their salary — in line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS