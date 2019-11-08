EU Creating Central Database Of VAT Payments To Fight Fraud

Law360, Brussels (November 8, 2019, 3:45 PM EST) -- The European Union will create a central database of value-added tax payment information to help battle VAT fraud, with the adoption Friday of a proposal by the bloc's rotating presidency, currently held by Finland. The approval of the legislation by the 28 members of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council will enable EU members to coordinate the collection of records made available electronically by payment service providers such as Worldpay or Visa that facilitate the transactions, according to the proposal. Information from payment service providers, or PSPs, is necessary for tax authorities to carry out their “basic tasks of detecting fraudulent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS