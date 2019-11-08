NC Gov. Vetoes Franchise Tax Cuts, Signs Marketplace Law

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:52 PM EST) -- The North Carolina governor on Friday vetoed a franchise tax cut bill, arguing that it prioritizes corporate tax cuts over the needs of educators, while signing market-based sourcing and marketplace facilitator laws. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he vetoed the franchise tax cut on Friday because it would help out corporations and not the state's educational system. (AP) Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed S.B. 578, which included franchise tax rate cuts and other changes to the state's franchise tax. Cooper later in the day signed S.B. 557, which will increase the personal income tax standard deduction for all filing statuses and...

