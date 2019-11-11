Broker Settles Loan-Fee Court Battle With Close Brothers

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 1:29 PM GMT) -- An insurance broker has reached a settlement with a subsidiary of financial services group Close Brothers Group PLC, ending its High Court claim against the lender over allegedly outstanding payments from a premium financing deal. The claim, filed by F Wilson Insurance Brokers Ltd. against Close Brothers Ltd., has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement agreement on Nov. 4, according to a Tomlin order filed at the High Court in London. Master Karen Shuman, who signed the order on Nov. 6, has given the insurer and the lender permission to apply to the courts without launching fresh...

