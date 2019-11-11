Reed Smith Hits Back At Hedge Funds' Suit Over $15M Deal

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 3:35 PM GMT) -- A subsidiary of Reed Smith LLP has denied allegations by three hedge funds that it deliberately concealed an agreement on contingency fees while handling a settlement in a separate dispute with Société Générale SA. Reed Smith England said in new court documents it was not directly retained by the hedge funds and denied concealing the extent of its involvement and subsequent fees in a claim brought by B C Capital Group Ltd., or BCCG, against SocGen in London. “Reed Smith England did not enter into arrangements that were ‘designed to conceal’ any fact from any party,” the law firm said in...

