Utah Agrees To Drop Partial Ban On Flavored Vapes

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- Utah has agreed to drop an emergency rule barring nonspecialty tobacco shops from selling flavored e-cigarettes, the latest setback for states whose governors and health departments have sought to use emergency measures to curb vaping in response to lung illnesses linked to the products. The state effectively axed the rule Thursday when it agreed to let a state court block the measure until it expires in January, an apparent concession to vape shops that had sued the Utah Department of Health and argued that the agency’s scrutiny of flavored e-cigs was a misplaced response to the nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung...

