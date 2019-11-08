Looking Back At Chief Justice Strine's Sharpest One-Liners

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- For nearly five years, Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. commanded the courtroom with piercing inquiry that earned him both admiration and criticism. He also had little patience for off-point or mushy arguments during the court's ruthlessly enforced 25 minute-per-side schedule and was not afraid to show it. Here, Law360 showcases some highlights from his tenure of the First State's highest bench from 2014 until his official retirement this week. Video by Annie Pancak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS