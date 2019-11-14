Rare HHS Patent Suit May Impact HIV Drug Pricing, Access

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t make a habit of suing for patent infringement. It may be because the agency has fewer patents than the average research university or drugmaker. Or it may be because it licenses them widely. Either way, the agency rarely gets aggressive enough to sue. Which is why its Nov. 6 infringement suit against Gilead Sciences Inc. in Delaware federal court caught the intellectual property world off guard, and gave a sense of hope to activists pushing for increased access to the company’s landmark HIV prevention drug, Truvada, and the newly approved Descovy....

