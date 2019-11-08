Ex-Jones Day Couple Back Up Bid For New Brief In Bias Case

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- The married ex-associates challenging Jones Day’s family leave policy asked again Friday for a Washington, D.C., federal judge to let them file another brief opposing the legal giant’s bid to toss their suit, calling the firm’s defense an “astonishing desertion” of earlier arguments. Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff last month asked the court for permission to file a surreply — in which a party to litigation responds to arguments its opponent brought out of turn — to Jones Day’s reply in support of its pending motion to dismiss their suit. The couple hit back Friday at the firm’s Nov. 1 claims...

