Record $125M Donation Puts 'Carey' Name On Penn Law

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:59 PM EST) -- The University of Pennsylvania received the nation’s largest-ever donation to a law school from the W.P. Carey Foundation and will rename the institution the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, the university has announced. The $125 million donation from the Carey Foundation will go to fund cross-disciplinary legal studies between the law school and other parts of the university, expanded pro bono work, additional financial support for students, and continuing education and career counseling opportunities for alumni, according to a joint announcement from the university and the foundation Thursday. “We share a vision for connecting the law with other disciplines, and...

