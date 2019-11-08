Busy Calif. District May Get New Judges After 5-Year Wait

Law360, Washington (November 8, 2019, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Central District of California may receive its first new judges in half a decade after the Senate Judiciary Committee announced Friday that two nominees will soon appear for the first-ever confirmation hearing for California trial court picks during the Trump administration. Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced the hearing just 10 days after the district's chief judge warned that crushing caseloads posed a threat to justice there and implored senators to restock the district, which last saw a new judge confirmed in July 2014. The two California picks scheduled to testify are Judge Stanley Blumenfeld of Los Angeles Superior Court, a...

