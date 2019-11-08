CDC Finds Vitamin E Link To Vaping Lung Illnesses

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a "breakthrough" in the vaping related lung illness outbreak that has sickened more than 2,000 people and killed 39, saying that vitamin E acetate had been found in 29 samples taken from patients. The CDC's principal deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat said in a media call Friday that vitamin E acetate, a common vitamin supplement, had been found in all 29 samples tested by the CDC, which came from patients from 10 different states. THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, was found in 23 of the 28 samples, including from three patients who...

