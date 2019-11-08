DOJ Indicts 15 Employees For Links To $140M Binary Scheme

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:07 PM EST) -- An indictment that was unsealed Friday alleges that 15 individuals, including two former company owners, orchestrated a scheme that marketed roughly $140 million in binary options, misleading investors about their investments and profiting off their losses. The U.S. Department of Justice claims that two operators of a binary options network and 13 other employees misled investors by failing to disclose that their companies, BinaryBook and Big Option, profited when investors lost money and misled them regarding the returns they could expect on their investments. According to the indictment, BinaryBook and Big Option were operated through a network with Linkopia (Mauritius) Ltd.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS