Hemp Industry Warns USDA Its THC Test Plans Are Impossible

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- In the two weeks since the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its interim rule on hemp farming, the agency has been flooded with criticism from hemp farmers who warn that regulations restricting the crop's THC content could choke the nascent industry before it takes root. The amount of THC, the active ingredient in weed, is what differentiates marijuana from hemp. Under the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp, a cannabis plant must contain a THC concentration of less than 0.3% to be considered legal hemp. According to the bill, that figure must include both Delta-9 THC — pot's psychoactive chemical —...

