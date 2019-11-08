Boies Sues Dershowitz For Defamation Over Epstein Fracas

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:20 PM EST) -- David Boies hit embattled lawyer Alan Dershowitz with a defamation lawsuit in New York state court Friday, saying the Harvard law professor left him no choice after lobbing a string of incendiary extortion allegations against him and the Jeffrey Epstein accusers he represents. David Boies, above, who represents two women who accused money manager Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse case, has filed a defamation suit against Epstein confidante and attorney Alan Dershowitz. (AP) Boies, who represents Epstein accusers Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Sarah Ransome, said in a complaint that Dershowitz peddled "false and reckless" smears against him on television and in the...

