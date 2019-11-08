Religious Tax Credit Properly Banned, Montana Tells Justices

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Montana Supreme Court correctly abolished an entire private-school scholarship program after the state tax agency prohibited granting tax credits to scholarship funds when the money goes to religious institutions, the state government told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. It was fair to get rid of the entire program if religious institutions could not participate, the state said in a respondent’s brief. It was also appropriate to disallow tax credits for donations to religious institutions, the Montana Department of Revenue said. “Several early state constitutions barred taxpayer support to religious institutions — while also disestablishing the church and protecting free...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS