Fed. Circ. Judge Doubts PTAB Bungled Image Patent Term

Law360, Washington (November 8, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- Image Processing Technologies LLC didn't seem to sway a Federal Circuit judge Friday with an argument that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board failed to follow the meaning it had given a key term when it invalidated the company's image processing patent at Samsung's request. Image Processing, a technology licensing company with a portfolio of patents related to digital imaging, told the court that the board's finding that the patent is rendered obvious by a 1997 peer-reviewed publication relied on "superficial" and "improper analysis" provided by a Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. expert. While the expert said the article included a statistical tool...

