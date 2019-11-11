UBS Fined $51M In Hong Kong For Overcharging Clients

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 2:24 PM GMT) -- Hong Kong’s securities regulator said Monday that it has handed Swiss banking giant UBS AG a fine of HK$400 million ($51 million) for overcharging its customers in “opaque” trades over 10 years. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission said it imposed the penalty because UBS had overcharged clients by misrepresenting spread prices during trades and pushed up charges above standard rates between 2008 and 2017. Around 5,000 customers were hit with the excess charges, affecting nearly 29,000 transactions. UBS failed to act in the best interest of its clients during that time and abused their trust by failing to disclose...

