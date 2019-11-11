Asset Manager, Investors Settle Share Dispute On Eve Of Trial

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 5:22 PM GMT) -- London-based asset manager FCFM Group has settled a lawsuit brought against it by a pair of investors over a sale contract for shares in an oil and gas producer, just as a trial in the case was set to kick off Monday. An official at the High Court told Law360 that a trial scheduled to start had been called off after Peter and Fiona Young reached a settlement agreement with FCFM Group Ltd. to end the dispute. The suit had also involved a counterclaim filed by the asset manager alleging the pair had conspired to acquire the stock using insider information. The husband...

