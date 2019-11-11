EU Sustainable Finance Rules Get Green Light

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 3:01 PM GMT) -- Financial services companies will be required to disclose how they factor in climate concerns with their investments under rules that have been approved by the Council of the European Union. The body formally adopted a package of long-awaited green finance regulations on Friday. The rules, agreed on by the council and the European Parliament in March, will require companies to disclose how they integrate considerations over the environment into their investment decisions. A second, related regulation, agreed to in February, will require businesses to tally up the carbon footprints of their investment portfolios, as well as meet goals on how to...

